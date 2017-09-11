Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Medicine, Society
Waiting times in medicine in EU perceived longest in Estonia
Unsolved problems in specialized medicine have led to a situation
where increasingly more people who generally do not need emergency care go to
emergency medical departments (EMDs), the Estonian National Audit Office said.
According to Eurostat data, the
share of people who estimate they have not had access to a doctor due to long
waiting times was 10.5% in Estonia in 2017, and 13.5% in 2016. In Poland, which
placed second, the percentage stood at 4%. Estonia's perceived indicator is
Europe's highest, the National Audit Office of Estonia said, citing Eurostat.
It also appeared from the audit that financing for specialized medical
care does not cover people's need for treatment in Estonia. Based on
calculations by the Estonian Health Insurance Fund, there have been 245,000
unfunded cases of treatment in 2018. The Health Insurance Fund said these are
the cases where a person needs to see a doctor, but the Health Insurance
Fund does not have the funds to cover the treatment. To compensate that
need, additional 52 mln euros are required, the National Audit Office said.
"In outpatient treatment, waiting times are longer than permitted in
a third of medical specialties," Auditor General Janar Holm
said.
Shortage of availability of treatment in specialized medical care leads
to long waiting times, which in turn are the cause of people turning to the
EMD, the National Audit Office said.
"If people are unable to see a doctor within a reasonable time,
their health may deteriorate, and they will turn to the place where they will
receive medical care faster -- oftentimes, it is the EMD," Holm said.
The National Audit Office on Thursday published the results of an
audit of emergency medicine which indicate that due to unsolved problems
in family health and specialized medicine have led to the situation where
increasingly more people who generally do not need emergency care go to
emergency medical departments, which results in overburdening of the EMDs and
unnecessarily large expenditure in medical care.
