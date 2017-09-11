Oslo hosts meeting of British, Nordic, Baltic leaders

Oslo is on Monday hosting a meeting of British, Nordic and Baltic leaders, reported LETA/BNS.

During the two-day event, Lithuania and Latvia will be represented by their foreign ministers, and also the prime ministers of the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia and Iceland will attend the Northern Future Forum.





"Relations with Russia, regional security challenges and opportunities to strengthen cooperation in response to them, as well as other regional affairs, will be discussed during the meeting," Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.





Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis is on vacation on Monday. And the internal political situation in Latvia is complicated as talks on a new ruling coalition are stalling.





Prime ministers' meetings as part of the NB8-plus-UK cooperation format take place since 2011 but Britain's decision to leave the EU throws the future of this format into doubt.