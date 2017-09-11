Danske Bank whistleblower to testify before European Parliament in November

Howard Wilkinson, the whistleblower who unveiled the alleged money-laundering at Danske Bank's Estonian branch, will testify before the European Parliament and the Danish parliament at two events in November, informs LETA/BNS.

Wilkinson, a British trader in Danske Bank's Estonian branch until 2014, will testify at public hearings in Copenhagen on November 19, and in Brussels on November 21, Reuters reports.





Wilkinson has agreed to testify before the two parliaments as "all voters in Europe have a right to know what their governments are doing to stop corruption and protect whistleblowers," his U.S. attorney Stephen M. Kohn said in an email to Reuters.





It is crucial that Wilkinson will be free of any non-disclosure agreements following his tenure at Danske Bank so that he can speak freely, a spokesman for the European Parliament committee that arranges the Brussels hearing said, adding that a letter applying for this waiver will also soon be sent to Danske.