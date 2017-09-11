Latvian President not to make any decisions in relation to new government before November 6

Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis will not make any decision in relation to the future government before November 6, 2018, informs LETA referring to the President’s Chancellery.

As Vejonis has said earlier, he expects the political parties to reach an agreement on the majority support to one of the three possible candidates for the prime minister. He also said that the president can nominated the future prime minister only after the new Saeima convenes for its first meeting on November 6 and the incumbent Cabinet of Ministers steps down.





After President Raimonds Vejonis last week concluded his first round of political consultations with parties elected into the 13th Saeima, he has trimmed the list of prime minister candidates he will assess to three – Janis Bordans from the New Conservative Party, Artis Pabriks from For Development/For and Aldis Gobzems from KPV LV.





The president said that he expects that the parties currently involved in government formation talks will be able to agree upon one of these PM candidates.





Vejonis also said that he will only nominate a PM candidate that he is sure will be able to obtain the necessary security clearance.