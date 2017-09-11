Elections, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
Latvian President not to make any decisions in relation to new government before November 6
As Vejonis has said earlier, he expects the political parties to reach an
agreement on the majority support to one of the three possible candidates for
the prime minister. He also said that the president can nominated the future
prime minister only after the new Saeima convenes for its first meeting on
November 6 and the incumbent Cabinet of Ministers steps down.
After President Raimonds Vejonis last week concluded his first round of
political consultations with parties elected into the 13th Saeima, he has
trimmed the list of prime minister candidates he will assess to three – Janis
Bordans from the New Conservative
Party, Artis Pabriks from For
Development/For and Aldis Gobzems from KPV LV.
The president said that he expects that the parties currently involved in
government formation talks will be able to agree upon one of these PM
candidates.
Vejonis also said that he will only nominate a PM candidate that he is
sure will be able to obtain the necessary security clearance.
