Fire breaks out in building of Latvian Occupation Museum

A fire broke out in the building of the Latvian Occupation Museum under renovation in Old Riga, informs LETA.

State Fire and Rescue Service (VUGD) spokeswoman Inta Palkavniece said that shortly before 10 a.m. firefighters received a call that smoke is coming out of the building in Old Riga.





There are 20 firefighters working on the site. According to Palkavniece, there is smouldering in the building’s insulation.





Valsts Nekustamie Ipasumi (VNI) state property manager’s representative Inta Plumina told that smoke has been detected in the building and it came from the insulation material, but there were no open flames. "There are firefighters on the site and builders from Skonto Buve company. Also VNI representatives are heading to the building," she said.





As reported, renovation works are underway in the Occupation Museum, and the reconstruction works, building an extension, the House of Future, are being conducted by Skonto Buve.