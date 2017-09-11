Construction, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Real Estate
Fire breaks out in building of Latvian Occupation Museum
State Fire and Rescue Service (VUGD) spokeswoman Inta Palkavniece
said that shortly before 10 a.m. firefighters received a call that smoke is
coming out of the building in Old Riga.
There are 20 firefighters working on the site. According to Palkavniece,
there is smouldering in the building’s insulation.
Valsts Nekustamie
Ipasumi (VNI) state property manager’s
representative Inta Plumina told that smoke has been detected in the
building and it came from the insulation material, but there were no open
flames. "There are firefighters on the site and builders from Skonto Buve company. Also VNI representatives are heading to the
building," she said.
As reported, renovation works are underway in the Occupation Museum, and
the reconstruction works, building an extension, the House of Future, are being
conducted by Skonto Buve.
