Thursday, 25.10.2018, 11:04
Latvian, Estonian parliamentary speakers to visit Vilnius
Parliamentary speakers Eiki Nestor of Estonia and Inara Murniece of Latvia are to arrive in Vilnius on Thursday, October 25, 2018, informs LETA/BNS.
The speakers will take part in the 37th Session of the Baltic Assembly
and the 24th Baltic Council in the Lithuanian capital on Thursday and Friday,
the Seimas said.
Nestor and Murniece will join their Lithuanian counterpart, Viktoras
Pranckietis, for the 2018 Baltic Assembly Prizes and Medals Award Ceremony
at Vilnius University Saint Johns' Church in Vilnius on Thursday evening.
On Friday, the parliamentary speakers will open the 37th Session of the
Baltic Assembly and will hold a trilateral meeting.
Founded in the early 1990s, the Baltic Assembly is an international
organization for cooperation among the Lithuanian, Estonian and Latvian
parliaments.
