EU – Baltic States, History, Legislation, Lithuania, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 19.10.2018, 22:52
Jewish tombstones removed from paving in Lithuania's Siauliai
|Photo: lzb.lt.
"We
are replacing the first stores which were undoubtedly taken from the cemetery.
If the Jewish community finds more stones similar to tombstones, we will
replace them as well. We are handing over the tombstones taken from paving and
a wall to the Jewish community, and they plan to return them to the old Jewish
cemetery," Deputy Mayor of Siauliai Domas
Griskevicius said.
According
to the municipality's statement, tombstones were used for building
infrastructure in Siauliai during the Soviet times. The local Jewish community
has found two places with tombstones taken from the Jewish cemetery.
"Those
stones were taken from the cemetery where many people of merit to the City of
Siauliai rest in peace. This move is the first on the path towards historic
justice. I am very glad with this decision and we are grateful to the Siauliai
Municipality," Sania Kerbel,
leader of the local Jewish community, said.
- 19.10.2018 Президент Латвии рассмотрит кандидатуры Гобземса, Борданса и Пабрикса на должность премьера
- 19.10.2018 В Европе вступили в силу новые правила маркировки топлива на автозаправочных станциях
- 19.10.2018 Продовольственно-ветеринарная служба Литвы получила жалобы об иглах в продуктах питания
- 19.10.2018 Estonian bank planning park, apartment building where Maxima supermarket once collapsed
- 19.10.2018 Lithuanian food watchdog receives four complaints over needles in food
- 19.10.2018 Latvian FCMC fines LPB Bank 2.2 mln euros for violating laws on financial crime prevention
- 19.10.2018 EAS to showcase Estonia as travel destination with help of foreign celebrities
- 19.10.2018 Lidl начинает строительство центра логистики в Латвии
- 19.10.2018 Lidl commence construction of logistics centre in Latvia
- 19.10.2018 На месте золитудской трагедии эстонский банк хочет реализовать проект жилого дома, жители микрорайона – против