Jewish tombstones removed from paving in Lithuania's Siauliai

Former Jewish tombstones are being removed from paving in various areas of Siauliai, northern Lithuania, informs LETA/BNS referring to the local authorities.

Photo: lzb.lt.

"We are replacing the first stores which were undoubtedly taken from the cemetery. If the Jewish community finds more stones similar to tombstones, we will replace them as well. We are handing over the tombstones taken from paving and a wall to the Jewish community, and they plan to return them to the old Jewish cemetery," Deputy Mayor of Siauliai Domas Griskevicius said.





According to the municipality's statement, tombstones were used for building infrastructure in Siauliai during the Soviet times. The local Jewish community has found two places with tombstones taken from the Jewish cemetery.





"Those stones were taken from the cemetery where many people of merit to the City of Siauliai rest in peace. This move is the first on the path towards historic justice. I am very glad with this decision and we are grateful to the Siauliai Municipality," Sania Kerbel, leader of the local Jewish community, said.