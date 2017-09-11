EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.10.2018, 20:40
EC proposal on the Cohesion Policy is not acceptable, since it does not reduce inequality among EU Member States – Rinkevics
|Edgars Rinkevics. BC.
Over
working dinner on October 15, the Foreign Minister together with his
counterparts from other EU Member States had discussed the framework for the
Cohesion Policy in the EU’s next multiannual budget. Heads of state and
government of the Friends of Cohesion
Group intend to sign a joint declaration in Bratislava on November 29.
Speaking
about the Cohesion Policy, Rinkevics underlined the need for maintaining a
common position and solidarity, given the varied interests of EU Member States
related to the Cohesion Policy. Heads of EU Member States in Rome and
Bratislava have agreed to push for an internally strong and united European
Union, which would be an influential player on the global stage, Foreign
Minister noted. To achieve this goal as a political priority, disparities in
living standards between Member States should be further reduced. That can be
accomplished through following a sustainable and sufficiently financed Cohesion
Policy and Common Agricultural Policy and investing in our infrastructure
connectivity projects, said Rinkevics.
A due focus
on convergence is one of the conditions for achieving agreement on the
multiannual budget for the next period. Latvia finds unacceptable the current
proposal of the European Commission on the cohesion policy, since it does not
sufficiently reflect the need for reducing regional disparities across the
European Union, the Foreign Minister underlined.
The
ministers also examined draft conclusions of the European Council meeting on 18
October covering the issues of migration, security and external relations.
Minister
Rinkevics voiced Latvia’s position that supports the Council conclusions on
migration, including cooperation with countries of origin and transit, and the
fight against people smuggling networks.
In a
discussion on the EU’s efforts of countering disinformation, unlawful data
manipulation and cooperation with social platforms, Rinkevics drew the
ministers’ attention to the recent parliamentary election in Latvia, which
confirmed the need for concrete EU-level actions regarding transparency and
responsibility of social media and online platforms.
The
Minister noted that the Code of Practice on Disinformation, which was drawn up
by online platforms and the advertising industry following a request from the
European Commission, should be further developed at the European Union level.
That would provide good grounds for the practical application of the
self-regulatory mechanism, and the required action and accountability, if
unlawful data manipulation were detected, Rinkevics said.
The General
Affairs Council meets once a month, and in the second half of 2018 it is
chaired by the Austrian Presidency of the Council of the EU.
