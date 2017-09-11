Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Rating
Results of power supply probe may affect Lithuania's Doing Business ranking
The business daily quotes sources as saying that the main
aim of the investigation is to find out whether ESO justifiably attributed part
of power outages to force majeure reasons, or these failures occurred
through the operator's fault.
The National Commission for Energy Control and Prices
expects to complete its probe next March.
Kestutis Jauniskis, president of the Lithuanian
Electricity Association, did not rule out that data on the electricity grid
reliability might have been distorted to make it look better than it
actually was.
Former and existing employees of ESO told the paper,
however, that "speculations about embellished statistics are
nonsense".
Lithuania climbed to number 16 in the World
Bank's Doing Business 2018, up from 21st position a year earlier, largely
due to its impressive improvement, from 55th to 33rd place, in the getting
electricity indicator.
