Results of power supply probe may affect Lithuania's Doing Business ranking

Lithuania's energy market regulator is carrying out an extensive investigation into whether Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO) complied with electricity supply reliability requirements, Verslo Zinios reported on Thursday, adding that the results of the probe might drag the country down in the World Bank 's Doing Business ranking.

The business daily quotes sources as saying that the main aim of the investigation is to find out whether ESO justifiably attributed part of power outages to force majeure reasons, or these failures occurred through the operator's fault.





The National Commission for Energy Control and Prices expects to complete its probe next March.





Kestutis Jauniskis, president of the Lithuanian Electricity Association, did not rule out that data on the electricity grid reliability might have been distorted to make it look better than it actually was.





Former and existing employees of ESO told the paper, however, that "speculations about embellished statistics are nonsense".





Lithuania climbed to number 16 in the World Bank's Doing Business 2018, up from 21st position a year earlier, largely due to its impressive improvement, from 55th to 33rd place, in the getting electricity indicator.