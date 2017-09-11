Saeima of Latvia supports Constitutional amendments on presidential election by open vote

Saeima of Latvia today in the final readin adopted amendments to the Constitution, which stipulate that the president of Latvia will be elected by open vote, informs LETA.

The amendments were supported with 85 votes to three.





At the moment, the Constitution states that the president is elected by secret ballot.





Constitutional amendments will come into force as of January 1, 2019. It is also necessary to amend the law on presidential election, and this could be done by the present parliament.





The amendments were originally suggested by the Latvian Association of Regions, and MPs from Harmony, Unity and National Alliance have expressed support for the amendments. Part of the Greens/Farmers' Saeima group have also said that they will vote for the amendments.





Saeima may amend the Constitution in sittings at which at least two-thirds of MPs participate. The amendments are passed in three readings by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present.