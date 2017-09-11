EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Port, Tourism, Transport
Cause, damage of DFDS Seaways ferry's fire to be clearer on Thursday
BC, Vilniaus, 03.10.2018.
The Danish ferry company DFDS Seaways' ferry Regina Seaways is undergoing inspection in Lithuania's port of Klaipeda after the fire incident in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, when it was en route from Germany's Kiel to Klaipeda, informs LETA/BNS.
The company promises to provide more information on the cause of the
incident and damage sustained on Thursday.
"The ferry is undergoing inspection in the port now to identify
damage sustained, and also the cause of the incident. We will have more details
on Thursday," Vaidas Kumbys, spokesman for DFDS Seaways, told.
In his words, the ferry was scheduled to leave for Kiel on Wednesday.
Some passengers have been offered seats on another ferry or refunds.
A report on a possible fire on the DFDS
Seaways ferry was received on Tuesday afternoon after smoke was spotted
coming out of the engine compartment. The ferry arrived in Klaipeda late on
Tuesday, using one of its engines. All 335 people onboard, mainly German citizens, were unharmed.
