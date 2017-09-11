Banks, Crime, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services
EPPO should investigate cross-border financial crime – Estonian Minister
Estonian Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu sent a letter to EU Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova on Monday, proposing to extend the powers of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) to cross-border terrorist offenses, informs LETA/BNS.
"There shall be zero-tolerance towards money laundering and financial
crime in general in the EU," Reinsalu said in the missive.
"Cutting through financing channels of criminal organizations, we will deprive them from their income, making it easier to fight against terrorism and serious crime," the minister wrote, adding that for that reason, he would like to ask the commissioner to look into the possibility of giving EPPO the powers to lead the investigations in cases of cross-border financial crimes, most notably money laundering.
