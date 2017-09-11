Estonia, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 27.09.2018, 14:45
Estonia, Lithuania unable to receive immigrants on massive scale – Pope Francis
"Estonians
and Lithuanians are open people who wish to integrate migrants into their
societies, but not on a massive scale as they are unable to do so," the
pope said. "They wish to integrate them cautiously."
Presumably
referring to Estonian President Kersti
Kaljulaid and Lithuanian Presidents Dalia
Grybauskaite, the head of the Catholic Church added: "I've discussed
this matter with two out of the three Baltic heads of state and it was they who
presented this argument, not I. And as you can see, the welcoming speeches of
these presidents often include the words 'acceptance' and 'openness'."
According
to the pope, the presidents' words indicated that the Baltic nations wish to
integrate migrants in a way that does not pose threat to their identity. The
pontiff said he was favorably disposed to their careful and well considered
openness, Postimees said.
- 27.09.2018 С 1 января 2019 года в Эстонии начнут выдавать ID-карты нового образца
- 27.09.2018 RB Rail ex-CEO sharply criticizes Rail Baltic project's national management
- 27.09.2018 Рубеса уходит в отставку с должности руководителя RB Rail
- 27.09.2018 Maxima Group's board member Zimnickas to head Polish retail chain Stokrotka
- 27.09.2018 Estonia seeking 152 mln euros contractual penalty from ID-card manufacturer Gemalto
- 27.09.2018 EAS program for bringing 20 IT workers to Estonia collects 5,530 applications
- 27.09.2018 Rinkevics welcomes political support for Latvia from US Jewish organizations
- 27.09.2018 ECB slams Latvia for banning Rimsevics before criminal case
- 27.09.2018 Baiba Rubesa resigns as the CEO and Chairperson of the Management Board of RB RAIL
- 27.09.2018 Latvian businesses will have access to guarantees from the EBRD to obtain bank financing