Estonia, Lithuania unable to receive immigrants on massive scale – Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who has often appealed to the conscience of European countries with regard to migrants, stated at the concluding press conference of his visit to the Baltics that his hosts would be unable to receive a large number of immigrants, informs LETA/BNS/Postimees.

"Estonians and Lithuanians are open people who wish to integrate migrants into their societies, but not on a massive scale as they are unable to do so," the pope said. "They wish to integrate them cautiously."





Presumably referring to Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Lithuanian Presidents Dalia Grybauskaite, the head of the Catholic Church added: "I've discussed this matter with two out of the three Baltic heads of state and it was they who presented this argument, not I. And as you can see, the welcoming speeches of these presidents often include the words 'acceptance' and 'openness'."





According to the pope, the presidents' words indicated that the Baltic nations wish to integrate migrants in a way that does not pose threat to their identity. The pontiff said he was favorably disposed to their careful and well considered openness, Postimees said.