Rinkevics welcomes political support for Latvia from US Jewish organizations

On September 26, 2018, during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics met with US Jewish organizations for a discussion on the relationship between Latvia and Israel, latest developments in international relations, including the Middle East Peace Process, and the issue of restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program, informs LETA.

Edgars Rinkevics. BC.

Rinkevics welcomed support offered by US Jewish organizations for Latvia to date, which also helps foster cooperation between Latvia and the US. "We are pleased about the state of affairs in the Latvia-US relations, as regular high level contacts are underway with the US Administration and the Congress. This past April 3 saw the Baltic States-US presidential summit, when we marked the centennial of the Baltic States together and highlighted the importance of a long-term partnership between the Baltic States and the US," the Latvian Foreign Minister underlined.

The Minister also made note of Latvia’s active political dialogue with Israel, which is evidenced by the Baltic States and Israeli Prime Ministers’ meeting in Vilnius on 24 August.





The parties also shared views on the manifestations of hate speech and anti-Semitism in the world. The Foreign Minister drew attention to the Latvian legislation. Although antisemitism is not specifically mentioned in Latvian laws and regulations, the current legal framework does not tolerate any racist or xenophobic attitudes as such, since the Criminal Law of Latvia establishes criminal liability for incitement to national, ethnic, racial or religious hatred or discord. In addition, as early as on September 19, 1990, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Latvia adopted a declaration "On the condemnation and impermissibility of genocide and anti-Semitism in Latvia".





Rinkevics met with representatives from US Jewish organizations such as Anti-Defamation League, B'nai B'rith, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry, World Jewish Congress, The World Jewish Restitution Organization, and American Jewish Committee.