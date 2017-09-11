EU – Baltic States, Latvia, USA
Rinkevics welcomes political support for Latvia from US Jewish organizations
|Edgars Rinkevics. BC.
Rinkevics
welcomed support offered by US Jewish organizations for Latvia to date, which
also helps foster cooperation between Latvia and the US. "We are pleased
about the state of affairs in the Latvia-US relations, as regular high level
contacts are underway with the US Administration and the Congress. This past
April 3 saw the Baltic States-US presidential summit, when we marked the centennial
of the Baltic States together and highlighted the importance of a long-term
partnership between the Baltic States and the US," the Latvian Foreign
Minister underlined.
The
Minister also made note of Latvia’s active political dialogue with Israel,
which is evidenced by the Baltic States and Israeli Prime Ministers’ meeting in
Vilnius on 24 August.
The parties
also shared views on the manifestations of hate speech and anti-Semitism in the
world. The Foreign Minister drew attention to the Latvian legislation. Although
antisemitism is not specifically mentioned in Latvian laws and regulations, the
current legal framework does not tolerate any racist or xenophobic attitudes as
such, since the Criminal Law of Latvia establishes criminal liability for incitement
to national, ethnic, racial or religious hatred or discord. In addition, as
early as on September 19, 1990, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Latvia
adopted a declaration "On the condemnation and impermissibility of
genocide and anti-Semitism in Latvia".
Rinkevics
met with representatives from US Jewish organizations such as Anti-Defamation
League, B'nai B'rith, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish
Organizations, National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry, World Jewish
Congress, The World Jewish Restitution Organization, and American Jewish
Committee.
