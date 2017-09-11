Baltic Assembly to discuss daylight saving time issue in Jurmala

Chairman of the Baltic Assembly's Estonian delegation Aadu Must is to take part in the work of the Presidium of the Baltic Assembly in Latvia on Thursday and Friday and with delegation members Krista Aru, Monika Haukanomm, Sven Sester, Urve Tiidus and Rainer Vakra will take part in the work of the Consultative Council of the Baltic Assembly – on the agenda are issues concerning the promotion of cooperation, including daylight saving time, informs LETA/BNS.

According to Must, the Baltic Assembly is believed to make a proposal that the three Baltic countries stay in the same time zone when ending daylight saving time. Speaking about other topics to be discussed, the delegation chairman said that the assembly has assumed the goal of developing an action plan regarding Eastern Partnership countries that can be presented to Western partners. "In addition, a joint vision is needed in the field of research and education to accelerate cooperation between the Baltic states in terms of higher and vocational education programs," Must said. He considered it important that an agreement on the automatic recognition of the diplomas and academic degrees of the Baltic countries was signed in June.





Krista Aru, vice chair of the education, science and culture committee, highlighted as a positive result of the Baltic Assembly the agreement of the culture ministers of the Baltic states to establish the Baltic Cultural Fund. "The aim of the fund to be born with the help of the assembly is to support culture projects of the Baltics that are aimed at preserving national identity and dignity and highlighting cultural achievements," Aru said. The plan is to commend the agreement of the ministers in Jurmala.





The Presidium of the Baltic Assembly is to discuss the documents to be adopted during the upcoming 37th session of the Baltic Assembly and the stances of the 24th Baltic Council. The presidium is to also review the Latvian presidency plan and the working plan project. Along with the presidium, all chairs and vice chairs of BA committees will also be in Jurmala to make conclusions regarding the activities of the previous year and discuss cooperation topics of the next year.





The Consultative Council of the Baltic Assembly will also take place in Jurmala where the Presidium of the Baltic Assembly along with chairs and vice chairs of the committees will meet with the representative of Lithuania, presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers, to plan future cooperation between government and parliaments and coordinate the joint statement of the Baltic Council.





The Baltic Assembly is an international organization that promotes cooperation between the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian parliaments. It was founded on November 8, 1991 in Tallinn.