Baltic, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 20.09.2018, 17:36
Baltic Assembly to discuss daylight saving time issue in Jurmala
According to Must, the Baltic Assembly is believed to make a proposal
that the three Baltic countries stay in the same time zone when ending daylight
saving time. Speaking about other topics to be discussed, the delegation
chairman said that the assembly has assumed the goal of developing an action
plan regarding Eastern Partnership countries that can be presented to Western
partners. "In addition, a joint vision is needed in the field of research
and education to accelerate cooperation between the Baltic states in terms of
higher and vocational education programs," Must said. He considered it
important that an agreement on the automatic recognition of the diplomas and
academic degrees of the Baltic countries was signed in June.
Krista Aru, vice chair of the education, science and culture committee,
highlighted as a positive result of the Baltic Assembly the agreement of the
culture ministers of the Baltic states to establish the Baltic Cultural Fund.
"The aim of the fund to be born with the help of the assembly is to
support culture projects of the Baltics that are aimed at preserving national
identity and dignity and highlighting cultural achievements," Aru said.
The plan is to commend the agreement of the ministers in Jurmala.
The Presidium of the Baltic Assembly is to discuss the documents to be
adopted during the upcoming 37th session of the Baltic Assembly and the stances
of the 24th Baltic Council. The presidium is to also review the Latvian
presidency plan and the working plan project. Along with the presidium, all
chairs and vice chairs of BA committees will also be in Jurmala to make
conclusions regarding the activities of the previous year and discuss
cooperation topics of the next year.
The Consultative Council of the Baltic Assembly will also take place in
Jurmala where the Presidium of the Baltic Assembly along with chairs and vice
chairs of the committees will meet with the representative of Lithuania,
presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers, to plan future cooperation
between government and parliaments and coordinate the joint statement of the
Baltic Council.
The Baltic Assembly is an international organization that promotes
cooperation between the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian parliaments. It was founded on November 8, 1991 in
Tallinn.
- 20.09.2018 Требуется повысить резерв на случай кризиса – Госконтроль Литвы
- 20.09.2018 Президиум Балтийской ассамблеи в Юрмале обсуждает перевод часов
- 20.09.2018 В 1-12-м классах в Латвии в 2018 году учатся на 309 школьников меньше
- 20.09.2018 Средняя семья в Вильнюсе в состоянии купить квартиру площадью 72,4 кв. м – Swedbank
- 20.09.2018 Литва предлагает создать в ЕС единый стандарт охраны границ
- 20.09.2018 Danske may face 536 mln euros fine
- 20.09.2018 Riga Stradins University opens second branch abroad
- 20.09.2018 Lithuanian government hopes papal visit will encourage religious tourism