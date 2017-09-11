Lithuania proposes to create single set of external border standards in EU – aide

EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Security
"A discussion on strengthening the EU's external borders took
place today. The president presented Lithuania's proposal to introduce a
single set of standards for border protection", Nerijus
Aleksiejunas, an adviser to Grybauskaite, told by phone from the Austrian
city.
"The protection of external borders now differs (across member
states): some set up surveillance cameras, others build fences, and still
others do nothing at all. External borders are a shared responsibility of the
EU and there has to be a common set of standards covering various technical
solutions and information sharing," he said.
According to the diplomat, the proposal received support from other
countries at the summit.
"We will continue to work to turn this idea into concrete projects
that could be used by Lithuania as well," he said.
Illegal migrant flows to Europe have declined sharply in recent years,
but migratory pressures continue to affect the European Union.
Southern member states want other countries to share the burden by
accepting a part of migrants arriving by sea, but some Central European
countries do not agree to do so.
Almost 500 people refugees have been relocated to Lithuania under the
EU's resettlement program, but most of them have already left the
country.
