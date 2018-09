Latvia to pay in 1.8 mln euros into refugee support mechanism to Turkey over next five years

Latvia is planning to pay in 1.8 mln euros into the refugee support mechanism for Turkey over the next five years, informs LETA referring to the Foreign Ministry.

In order to ensure continued support for the Syrian refugees who have fled to Turkey, and for this assistance program to continue without any interruption, Latvia has joined the EU's Refugee Support Mechanism for Turkey, the ministry informs.





In 2019, Latvia will pay 401,048 euros into the support program, 521,201 euros in 2020, 309,400 euros in 2021, 304,692 euros in 2022, and 239,776 euros in 2023.