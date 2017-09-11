Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 14.09.2018, 11:14
German chancellor to pay visit to Lithuania
|Angela Merkel. BC.
"Dalia Grybauskaite and Angela Merkel will discuss topical EU agenda
issues, cooperation ties in defense as well as further prospects for the
development of economic and business contacts," the president's press
service said.
Merkel will also travel to Rukla to visit troops of the German-led NATO
multinational battalion stationed in the central Lithuanian town.
The EU's migration challenges, the Brexit process and the bloc's new
multiannual budget are also to be discussed during the meetings.
"In the face of growing populism, nationalism and isolationism,
Europe needs responsible leadership. Lithuania firmly supports Germany and the
German Chancellor in their efforts to strengthen the European Union and its
role in the world," the Lithuanian president's office said.
Lithuania seeks that the German-led NATO battalion be reinforced with air
and sea defense elements.
With investments worth 1.1 bln euros, Germany is the third-largest
foreign investor in Lithuania.
After their bilateral meeting, Grybauskaite and Merkel will be joined by
the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian prime ministers at a working lunch in the
Presidential Palace in Vilnius.
- 14.09.2018 Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers down 9.9%
- 14.09.2018 First registration of new cars climbs 31.1 pct on year in Estonia
- 14.09.2018 Non-resident deposits at Latvian banks has fallen to historically lowest level – 20.5%
- 14.09.2018 Estonian Railways freight carriage grows 14.7%
- 14.09.2018 Russian-language TV channel Current Time to be launched in Lithuania
- 14.09.2018 Final scenario for Baltic grid synchronization expected to be approved in Brussels
- 14.09.2018 Объем вкладов иностранных клиентов в банках Латвии достиг исторически самого низкого уровня – 20,5%
- 14.09.2018 В Брюсселе утверждают окончательный вариант синхронизации ЛЭП балтийских стран
- 14.09.2018 Изобилие данных – не всегда ценность
- 14.09.2018 В Литве начинается ретрансляция телепрограммы на русском языке