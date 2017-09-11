German chancellor to pay visit to Lithuania

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is coming to Lithuania on Friday to discuss defense and EU agenda issues with President Dalia Grybauskaite and the three Baltic prime ministers, informs LETA/BNS.

Angela Merkel. BC.

"Dalia Grybauskaite and Angela Merkel will discuss topical EU agenda issues, cooperation ties in defense as well as further prospects for the development of economic and business contacts," the president's press service said.





Merkel will also travel to Rukla to visit troops of the German-led NATO multinational battalion stationed in the central Lithuanian town.





The EU's migration challenges, the Brexit process and the bloc's new multiannual budget are also to be discussed during the meetings.





"In the face of growing populism, nationalism and isolationism, Europe needs responsible leadership. Lithuania firmly supports Germany and the German Chancellor in their efforts to strengthen the European Union and its role in the world," the Lithuanian president's office said.





Lithuania seeks that the German-led NATO battalion be reinforced with air and sea defense elements.





With investments worth 1.1 bln euros, Germany is the third-largest foreign investor in Lithuania.





After their bilateral meeting, Grybauskaite and Merkel will be joined by the Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian prime ministers at a working lunch in the Presidential Palace in Vilnius.