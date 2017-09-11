Publishing of KGB files to begin this year

Publishing of KGB files will start this year if there is sufficient funding, Latvian Saeima Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee agreed today, informs LETA.

The committee's chairwoman Inese Laizane (National Alliance) said during the committee's meeting today that the committee's members supported in principle making the KGB files public this year.





Laizane told that the committee was yet to make an official decision as to when publication of KGB documents would begin, and receive information from Latvian National Archive about the cost of the project.





One of the sets of documents that, according to the committee's decision, is to be published is an archive containing names of KGB non-staff agents. The Constitutional Protection Bureau's Center for the Documentation of the Consequences of Totalitarianism will have to make copies of the documents and decide which authority will convert them into PDF format so they could be published online.





Earlier today, Saeima Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee supported in principle a proposal by MP Aleksandrs Kirsteins (National Alliance) that KGB files, including files on KGB agents, be published online.