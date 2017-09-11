EU – Baltic States, History, Latvia, Legislation
Publishing of KGB files to begin this year
The
committee's chairwoman Inese Laizane
(National Alliance) said during the
committee's meeting today that the committee's members supported in principle
making the KGB files public this year.
Laizane
told that the committee was yet to make an official decision as to when
publication of KGB documents would begin, and receive information from Latvian
National Archive about the cost of the project.
One of the
sets of documents that, according to the committee's decision, is to be
published is an archive containing names of KGB non-staff agents. The
Constitutional Protection Bureau's Center for the Documentation of the
Consequences of Totalitarianism will have to make copies of the documents and
decide which authority will convert them into PDF format so they could be
published online.
Earlier
today, Saeima Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee supported in principle
a proposal by MP Aleksandrs Kirsteins
(National Alliance) that KGB files,
including files on KGB agents, be published online.
