Budget, EU Regional Policy, EU – Baltic States, Funds, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 11.09.2018, 16:06
Latvia absorbs 66% of EU funding available in current programming period
The
ministry’s representatives informed that 74 projects, which received 215 mln euros
in EU co-funding, have been completed already. These projects in have been
implemented in areas like increasing the energy efficiency of buildings, road
construction, development of business infrastructure and revitalization of
undeveloped territories.
The Finance
Ministry also informed that this year special attention would be paid to
supporting the entities implementing the EU-funded projects of the 2014-2020
programming period and improving the projects’ quality, as well as
strengthening financial discipline in order to reduce risks and make sure that
the investments are used in accordance with Latvia’s interests.
In July and
August this year, Latvia received 162.6 mln euros in final payments from the
European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Cohesion Fund for the
projects implemented in the previous programming period 2007-2013.
- 11.09.2018 Publishing of KGB files to begin this year
- 11.09.2018 Latvia’s contributions to ESM grow by 44.24 mln euros in 2017
- 11.09.2018 Education in Estonia among most accessible, fair – OECD
- 11.09.2018 Lithuania and Poland to cooperate inducing autonomous driving on the highway “Via Baltica”
- 11.09.2018 If high schools in Latvia produce poor results, they will not receive state funding for teachers’ wages
- 11.09.2018 The current account surplus stood at 0.5% of GDP in the second quarter
- 11.09.2018 Литва и Польша расширят интермодальные грузоперевозки
- 11.09.2018 В Риге прошел «Рижский бал 2018 – бал столетия Латвии»
- 11.09.2018 Additional train departures to Aglona arranged during the pastoral visit of Pope Francis
- 11.09.2018 Центр услуг группы SEB в Риге планирует взять на работу около 80 сотрудников