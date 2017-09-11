European Commission grants protection status to Rucava white butter

The European Commission has approved the inclusion of Rucava white butter, made in the Rucava area in western Latvia, in the EU scheme of Protected Geographical Indications (PGIs), LETA was told at the European Commission’s Representation in Latvia.

Rucava white butter is made by hand, using a very specific churning method which makes this butter particularly viscous and aromatic.





Rucava white butter has been made at home since the early 20th century. The recipes are handed down from generation to generation, and today almost every household in the Rucava area still makes Rucava white butter, the ministry said.





Several other Latvian products, for example, the traditional Janu cheese and Carnikava lamprey have already been included in the EU registers of PDO (Protected Designation of Origin), PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) and TSG (Traditional Speciality Guaranteed).