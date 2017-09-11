Lithuanian capital market still needs EBRD's help

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which came to Lithuania more than a quarter of a century ago to reinforce the local capital market, remains a significant anchor investor that helps kick-start investment initiatives, informs LETA/BNS referring to the business daily Verslo Zinios.

"Obviously, we wouldn't have seen growth of the private and venture capital fund market in Lithuania without the EBRD and the EIF (European Investment Fund)," it quoted SEB Bankas' chief analyst Tadas Povilauskas as saying.





Both the EBRD's latest investments and its investment statistics in Lithuania show that the local capital market remains significantly dependent on the financial institution's investments, according to the daily.





The EBRD was a major investor in a recent secondary public offering by Auga Group, one of the biggest agricultural investment companies in the Baltic countries.





Siauliu Bankas has recently announced that it received a notice from the EBRD on the conversion of a 20-mln-euro subordinated loan into equity to strengthen the Lithuanian bank's capital and provide a source for its further development.





The EBRD made 726 mln euros' worth of investments in Lithuania between 1992, when the country jointed the financial institution, and late 2017.