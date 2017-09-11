Banks, EU – Baltic States, Industry, Investments, Lithuania
Lithuanian capital market still needs EBRD's help
"Obviously,
we wouldn't have seen growth of the private and venture capital
fund market in Lithuania without the EBRD and the EIF (European Investment
Fund)," it quoted SEB Bankas'
chief analyst Tadas Povilauskas as
saying.
Both the
EBRD's latest investments and its investment statistics in Lithuania show that
the local capital market remains significantly dependent on the financial
institution's investments, according to the daily.
The EBRD
was a major investor in a recent secondary public offering by Auga Group, one of the biggest
agricultural investment companies in the Baltic countries.
Siauliu Bankas has recently announced that it received a
notice from the EBRD on the conversion of a 20-mln-euro subordinated loan
into equity to strengthen the Lithuanian bank's capital and provide a
source for its further development.
The EBRD
made 726 mln euros' worth of investments in Lithuania between 1992, when the
country jointed the financial institution, and late 2017.
