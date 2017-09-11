Sports Subcommittee wants government to compensate for decrease in donations for sports in the amount of 2 mln euros in Latvia

Sports Subcommittee of Saeima of Latvia will turn to the government, claiming that a decrease in donations for sports be compensated in the amount of approximately 1 mln euros, informs LETA.

Representatives of the I Support Sports! (Es Atbalstu Sportu!) initiative said during the subcommittee's meeting today that the amount of donations for sports had decreased in January-June this year as a result of the tax reform.





On the other hand, the Finance Ministry's representative Antra Kalane said that it was not correct to judge the total amount of annual donations after just the first half-year as most donations are usually made at the end of each year. Following the tax reform, businesses have more opportunities to donate for sports, but donations are voluntary and the state cannot force any company to donate money for sports.





The Finance Ministry believes that it would be too soon to offer any solutions as the effect of the tax reform will be assessed next year, added Kalane.





The Sports Subcommittee's head Janis Upenieks (Unity) said that sports could not wait for that long, and that his committee would turn to the government asking that approximately 2 mln euros be compensated for sports.





The problem will also be reviewed at a meeting of Latvian National Sports Council next week.