Sports Subcommittee wants government to compensate for decrease in donations for sports in the amount of 2 mln euros in Latvia
Representatives of the I Support
Sports! (Es Atbalstu Sportu!)
initiative said during the subcommittee's meeting today that the amount of
donations for sports had decreased in January-June this year as a result of the
tax reform.
On the other hand, the Finance Ministry's representative Antra Kalane
said that it was not correct to judge the total amount of annual donations
after just the first half-year as most donations are usually made at the end of
each year. Following the tax reform, businesses have more opportunities to
donate for sports, but donations are voluntary and the state cannot force any
company to donate money for sports.
The Finance Ministry believes that it would be too soon to offer any
solutions as the effect of the tax reform will be assessed next year, added
Kalane.
The Sports Subcommittee's head Janis Upenieks (Unity) said that sports could not wait
for that long, and that his committee would turn to the government asking that
approximately 2 mln euros be compensated for sports.
The problem will also be reviewed at a meeting of Latvian National Sports
Council next week.
