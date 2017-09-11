Dual citizenship referendum may cost Lithuania around EUR 2 mln

A dual citizenship referendum planned to be held in Lithuania next year might cost around 2 mln euros, informs LETA/BNS referring to the chairwoman of the Central Electoral Commission.

"It could cost around about a couple of mlns of euros, in addition to the costs of organizing the elections," Laura Matjosaityte said during a meeting of the parliament's working group for preparations for a dual citizenship referendum.





Funds will be needed to pay salaries to members of election commissions, to print bulletins, and to run an awareness campaign, the chairwoman said, adding that she would be able to give more exact figures next week.





Lithuanian officials say that a dual citizen referendum could be held in tandem with next year's presidential elections.