EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 04.09.2018, 14:58
Dual citizenship referendum may cost Lithuania around EUR 2 mln
BC, Vilniaus, 04.09.2018.Print version
A dual citizenship referendum planned to be held in Lithuania next year might cost around 2 mln euros, informs LETA/BNS referring to the chairwoman of the Central Electoral Commission.
"It could cost around about a couple of mlns of euros, in addition
to the costs of organizing the elections," Laura Matjosaityte
said during a meeting of the parliament's working group for preparations
for a dual citizenship referendum.
Funds will be needed to pay salaries to members of election commissions,
to print bulletins, and to run an awareness campaign, the chairwoman said,
adding that she would be able to give more exact figures next week.
Lithuanian officials say that a dual citizen referendum could be held in
tandem with next year's presidential elections.
Other articles:
- 04.09.2018 Sports Subcommittee wants government to compensate for decrease in donations for sports in the amount of 2 mln euros in Latvia
- 04.09.2018 Export of Orkla Foods Latvija grows 17% in eight months
- 04.09.2018 Initial results of power grid synchronization study encouraging – Estonian ecomin
- 04.09.2018 44% of Estonian residents in favor of Rail Baltic project
- 04.09.2018 Комитет экспертов Совета Европы Moneyval усилил режим контроля за Латвией и угрожает включить страну в «серый список» FATF
- 04.09.2018 airBaltic shows service reliability in 2018
- 04.09.2018 Lithuanian Maxima Grupe Starts Meeting Investors for Attraction of Capital
- 04.09.2018 Baltic writers' unions ask govts to support translating of prize-winning works
- 04.09.2018 30 bln dollars was moved via Estonian branch of Danske in a single year
- 04.09.2018 AviaAM Leasing привлекла инвестиции в размере 38 млн. евро