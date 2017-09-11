EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
Tuesday, 04.09.2018, 14:58
Court upholds Central Election Commission's decision banning Zdanoka from running in Saeima elections
|Tatjana Zdanoka. BC.
The court ruled that the Central Election Commission, citing opinions of
the national security services that have been based on facts and their
assessment, has with good reason concluded that the candidate poses threat to
Latvia’s independence and democracy principles.
The court’s ruling is final and cannot be appealed.
As reported, ten people in total have been found ineligible to run in the
election due to various reasons.
The Central Election Commission’s decision on Zdanoka is based on an
earlier court ruling stating that Zdanoka was an active member of the Communist
Party after January 31, 1991, which under the Saeima Election Law makes her
ineligible to run in Latvia’s parliamentary elections.
However, since the Constitution Court has ordered an individual
assessment of each such case to make sure that the person in question indeed
poses threats to Latvia’s independence, democracy and rule of law, the Central
Election Commission had requested additional information from the Security
Police and the Constitution Protection Bureau (SAB).
Zdanoka told that she plans to appeal the ban with the European Court of
Human Rights. She said that she has six months to do that, but she did not want
to comment further on the court ruling.
The 13th Saeima elections will take place on October 6 of 2018.
