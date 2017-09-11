Court lifts Central Election Commission’s decision to bar Taupmanis from running in elections

The Administrative Distric Court today lifted the decision of the Central Election Commission to bar Valdis Taupmanis, a candidate of For Alternative party, from running in the elections, informs LETA.

The court’s decision is final.





The court said that it applied the European Parliament election norms by analogy and concluded that the national regulation should not be different from that applied to the European Parliament election. The court also said that the Central Election Commission has not provided any explanation why the national regulations should be stricter than those applying to the European Parliament election.





Central Election Commission chairman Arnis Cimdars, when asked about his further action, told that first he has to get acquainted with the situation that has formed after the court’s ruling.





The court also said that the appeal by candidate Aivars Zablockis from the Action Party has not been accepted because of deficiencies in the application.





Meanwhile, the court’s decision in the case of Tatjana Zdanoka, the leader of Latvia’s Russian Union, will be published on September 3.





As reported, nine people have been found ineligible to run in the election due to various reasons.