Thursday, 30.08.2018, 19:20
Court lifts Central Election Commission’s decision to bar Taupmanis from running in elections
The court’s decision is final.
The court said that it applied the European Parliament election norms by
analogy and concluded that the national regulation should not be different from
that applied to the European Parliament election. The court also said that the
Central Election Commission has not provided any explanation why the national
regulations should be stricter than those applying to the European Parliament
election.
Central Election Commission chairman Arnis Cimdars, when asked
about his further action, told that first he has to get acquainted with the
situation that has formed after the court’s ruling.
The court also said that the appeal by candidate Aivars Zablockis
from the Action Party has not been
accepted because of deficiencies in the application.
Meanwhile, the court’s decision in the case of Tatjana Zdanoka,
the leader of Latvia’s Russian Union,
will be published on September 3.
As reported, nine people have been found ineligible to run in the
election due to various reasons.
