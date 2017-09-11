Saeima committee hopes to pass amendments to presidential election procedure before October elections in Latvia

Saeima Legal Affairs Committee will try to pass amendments to the Constitution, which stipulate that Saeima will elect the president of Latvia by open vote, before the Saeima elections in October – If Saeima agrees so, informs LETA referring to the committee's chairman Gaidis Berzins (National Alliance).

Photo: saeima.lv

The Legal Affairs Committee could give MPs five days to submit their proposals regarding the legislation before it is reviewed in the second and third readings, said Berzins. Saeima will have the final say regarding how the legislation will be reviewed, he added.





As reported, Augusts Brigmanis, chairman of Saeima group of the Union of Greens and Farmers, will personally support the Constitutional amendments that provide for open election of the president, while the group's members could be allowed to decide themselves whether to support the initiative.





Harmony Saeima group's chairman Janis Urbanovics told that his party would definitely support the amendments.





Representatives of National Alliance and Unity have also expressed support for changing the presidential election procedure.





As reported, the amendments were originally proposed by Latvian Alliance of Regions.