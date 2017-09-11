EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 19:20
Saeima committee hopes to pass amendments to presidential election procedure before October elections in Latvia
|Photo: saeima.lv
The Legal Affairs Committee could give MPs five days to submit their
proposals regarding the legislation before it is reviewed in the second and
third readings, said Berzins. Saeima will have the final say regarding how the
legislation will be reviewed, he added.
As reported, Augusts Brigmanis, chairman of Saeima group of the Union of Greens and Farmers, will
personally support the Constitutional amendments that provide for open election
of the president, while the group's members could be allowed to decide
themselves whether to support the initiative.
Harmony Saeima
group's chairman Janis Urbanovics told that his party would definitely
support the amendments.
Representatives of National
Alliance and Unity have also
expressed support for changing the presidential election procedure.
As reported, the amendments were originally proposed by Latvian Alliance of Regions.
