Nauseda will soon announce if he will run for Lithuanian president

Economist Gitanas Nauseda, leaving the position of advisor to SEB bank president, plans to announce his decision on whether he will run for Lithuanian president soon, informs LETA/BNS.

Gitanas Nauseda. Photo: BC.

„I can say that I plan to soon announce whether I will run for president," Nauseda told.





Nauseda is currently leading in public polls among potential presidential candidates. Some branches of the opposition conservative Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats are nominating him for the party's presidential primaries. Nauseda has to make up its mind over September on whether to take part in the party's internal election.





Stasys Jakeliunas, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance, on Thursday turned to SEB bank, asking for an explanation whether Nauseda's potential participation in the presidential election does not run counter to the bank's code of ethics and whether the bank is not facing potential reputation risks due to such behavior.





In February, HU-LCD MP Zygimantas Pavilionis also turned to SEB over Nauseda. The latter says, however, that his decision is not related to the MPs' actions.





"I thought about it long before that and I think it’s a logical and good decision. I could definitely not give credit to certain people for influencing my final decision as it was made earlier. The decision has been made and I will announce it soon, you just need some patience and everything will be done," the economist said.





SEB said earlier that Nauseda, longstanding advisor to the bank's president and chief economist, is leaving the bank as of September 7, and he will be temporarily replaced by the bank's incumbent chief analyst Tadas Povilauskas.





Criticized for more frequent trips to the regions, Nauseda says he's had "600–700 visits" to rural areas over the past decades.





"Naturally, different eyes see things differently and if earlier it was viewed as an economist's trips to the regions, so now, due to reasons beyond my control, the same thing is viewed differently," he said.