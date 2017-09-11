Banks, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 17:50
Nauseda will soon announce if he will run for Lithuanian president
|Gitanas Nauseda. Photo: BC.
„I can say that I plan to soon announce whether I will run for
president," Nauseda told.
Nauseda is currently leading in public polls among potential presidential
candidates. Some branches of the opposition conservative Homeland Union –
Lithuanian Christian Democrats are nominating him for the party's presidential
primaries. Nauseda has to make up its mind over September on whether to take
part in the party's internal election.
Stasys
Jakeliunas, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Budget
and Finance, on Thursday turned to SEB
bank, asking for an explanation whether Nauseda's potential participation
in the presidential election does not run counter to the bank's code of ethics
and whether the bank is not facing potential reputation risks due to such
behavior.
In February, HU-LCD MP Zygimantas Pavilionis also turned to SEB over Nauseda. The latter says,
however, that his decision is not related to the MPs' actions.
"I thought about it long before that and I think it’s a logical and
good decision. I could definitely not give credit to certain people for
influencing my final decision as it was made earlier. The decision has been
made and I will announce it soon, you just need some patience and everything will
be done," the economist said.
SEB said
earlier that Nauseda, longstanding advisor to the bank's president and chief
economist, is leaving the bank as of September 7, and he will be temporarily
replaced by the bank's incumbent chief analyst Tadas Povilauskas.
Criticized for more frequent trips to the regions, Nauseda says he's had
"600–700 visits" to rural areas over the past decades.
"Naturally, different eyes see things differently and if earlier it
was viewed as an economist's trips to the regions, so now, due to reasons
beyond my control, the same thing is viewed differently," he said.
