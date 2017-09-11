EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 17:50
Vejonis’ decision to run for president’s post repeatedly will depend on Saeima election results
BC, Riga, 30.08.2018.Print version
Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis’ decision to run for the president’s post repeatedly will depend on the Saeima election results, said Vejonis in an interview with Delfi portal, cities LETA.
Vejonis said that he could announce the decision early next year, and it
will depend on the composition of the coalition after the Saeima elections.
"The upcoming Saeima elections are now important. The public opinion
polls suggest that the coalition formation talks will not be easy, therefore I
can clearly speak about my decision to run or not to run for the president
elections after the composition of the coalition is clear," said Vejonis.
His aid that the future prime minister should hold to the Western
geopolitical course and promote closer integration in the EU and NATO.
"It is important that the next head of the government and his team
continue to started reforms in health and education," the president said.
Other articles:
- 30.08.2018 Latvian retail sales up 4.3% in July
- 30.08.2018 SEB to become first bank in Lithuania to accept instant payments
- 30.08.2018 BTA non-life insurer posts 4.187 mln euros in H1 profit
- 30.08.2018 Начались работы по восстановлению алтаря в Лестенской церкви
- 30.08.2018 Мировая экономика: наслаждаемся летом, ждем осени, готовимся к зиме – Swedbank
- 30.08.2018 Outlook of world economy good regardless of risks – Swedbank
- 30.08.2018 Nauseda will soon announce if he will run for Lithuanian president
- 30.08.2018 Turnover of RER electric equipment manufacturer grows 8% in H1
- 30.08.2018 Auto parts dealer Inter Cars Lithuania lifts FY revenue 17% to 67 mln
- 30.08.2018 Remigration pilot project has brought 42 families back to Latvia