Vejonis’ decision to run for president’s post repeatedly will depend on Saeima election results

Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis’ decision to run for the president’s post repeatedly will depend on the Saeima election results, said Vejonis in an interview with Delfi portal, cities LETA.

Vejonis said that he could announce the decision early next year, and it will depend on the composition of the coalition after the Saeima elections.





"The upcoming Saeima elections are now important. The public opinion polls suggest that the coalition formation talks will not be easy, therefore I can clearly speak about my decision to run or not to run for the president elections after the composition of the coalition is clear," said Vejonis.





His aid that the future prime minister should hold to the Western geopolitical course and promote closer integration in the EU and NATO.





"It is important that the next head of the government and his team continue to started reforms in health and education," the president said.