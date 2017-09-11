EU – Baltic States, Labour-market, Latvia
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 13:10
Remigration pilot project has brought 42 families back to Latvia
The ministry’s representative informed that the “pilot project has
already exceeded all expectations” and that by the end of July it had helped 42
emigrant families return to Latvia, the ministry’s spokeswoman Baiba
Norberte told. Putnins also noted the necessity to keep using the skills
and know-how remigration coordinators have gained for communication with the
Latvians residing in foreign countries.
Ija
Groza, a remigration coordinator in the Vidzeme planning region, said at the
meeting she had already contacted 65 emigrant families and provided individual
offers to 50 of these families, clarifying also various questions. Overall, 13
families have returned from foreign countries to Vidzeme since the launch of
the pilot project and 15 other families are planning to return this or next
year.
Most of the families returning to Latvia have been asking questions about
the availability of assistants who would help their kids who do not speak
Latvian integrate into the Latvian school system, re-registration of businesses
in Latvia, recognition of foreign diplomas in Latvia and renewal of drivers’
licenses, Groza said, adding that friends’ advice and the general mood in
society have a major influence on the emigrants’ decisions about returning to
Latvia.
The Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry launched
the pilot project Regional Remigration Coordinator earlier this year to
facilitate the return of Latvian expatriates.
