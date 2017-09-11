Oman bans import of fish from Estonia

Without citing reasons, Oman's Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has issued a decision imposing a ban on the import of fish from Peru and Estonia with immediate effect, informed LETA/BNS.

The ban is not seen to have a significant impact on Estonian fish exporters.





Muscat Daily, which reported about the ban, said that the decision was based on the law of veterinary quarantine.





"The decision stated that it is banned to import the following fish and their products from Peru and Estonia unless thermally treated, until the ban is lifted," Muscat Daily said without specifying.





Elen Kurvits, spokesperson for the Estonian Food and Veterinary Board, said that Oman has not officially notified the measure to them and hence the reasons were not known. Also spokespeople at the Estonian Ministry of Rural Affairs said that the information has not reached them yet.





Kurvits added that only thermally treated fish products have been exported from Estonia to Oman so far and the last batches were shipped several years ago.