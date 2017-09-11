Estonian presidents appoints Tammist as new entrepreneurship, IT minister

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed Rene Tammist as the new minister of entrepreneurship and information technology on Wednesday, reported LETA/BNS.

Prime Minister Juri Ratas presented Tammist to Kaljulaid on Wednesday and the president decided to appoint Tammist to office, spokespeople for the president said.





Tammist, a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), will become minister after Urve Palo resigned from the post.





The new minister of entrepreneurship and information technology will take office after taking an oath of office in the parliament. The Riigikogu convened for an extraordinary sitting on Wednesday at 10 a.m.