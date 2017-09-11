Estonia, EU – Baltic States
Estonian presidents appoints Tammist as new entrepreneurship, IT minister
Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed Rene Tammist as the new minister of entrepreneurship and information technology on Wednesday, reported LETA/BNS.
Prime Minister Juri Ratas presented Tammist to Kaljulaid on Wednesday and the president decided to appoint Tammist to office, spokespeople for the president said.
Tammist, a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), will become minister after Urve Palo resigned from the post.
Vastavalt seadusele vabastab senise ministri ja nimetab uue ametisse president. Uus ettevõtlus- ja infotehnoloogiaminister astub ametisse ametivande andmisega riigikogu ees. Parlament koguneb erakorralisele istungjärgule kolmapäeval kell 10.
The new minister of entrepreneurship and information technology will take office after taking an oath of office in the parliament. The Riigikogu convened for an extraordinary sitting on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
