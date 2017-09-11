Latvia and Estonia have done a lot together but there is still plenty of work ahead - Kucinskis

Latvia and Estonia have completed a number of projects together but there is still plenty of work to do, Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers) said as he opened the first joint meeting of the Latvian and Estonian governments in Riga on Tuesday.

Addressing the two countries’ ministers, Kucinskis noted that Latvia and Estonia are united by the work they have already done together but that at today’s meeting the two countries are expected to agree on the work that still has to be done together.





The Latvian prime minister said that a lot has been done in regional cooperation, ensuring free movement of people across the Latvian-Estonian border. At the same time, Kucinskis urged to pay more attention to the availability of healthcare and education services in the border areas.





In Kucinskis’ words, the governmental meeting in Riga is expected to deal with issues concerning transport and regional projects. The prime minister praised the progress achieved on Rail Baltica railroad project.





The Latvian premier also expects Latvia and Estonia to agree on a scenario on the Baltic power grids’ synchronization with Europe soon.





Kucinskis underlined that Latvia and Estonia need to cooperate on the European Union’s multiannual budget beyond 2020. “As far as this issue is concerned, we are in the same boat. We therefore need to work together to secure a favorable result for both countries that would promote the harmonization of life standards with European countries, meet farmers’ interests, etc.” Kucinskis said.





The Latvian prime minster also noted the necessity for IT cooperation as the Baltic region boasts a number of great IT companies. Today, Kucinskis is going to present to the Estonian colleagues a proposal to create a joint Baltic Digital Way.