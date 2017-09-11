Baltic, Cooperation, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 21.08.2018, 17:56
Latvia and Estonia have done a lot together but there is still plenty of work ahead - Kucinskis
Addressing the two countries’ ministers, Kucinskis noted that Latvia and Estonia are united by the work they have already done together but that at today’s meeting the two countries are expected to agree on the work that still has to be done together.
The Latvian prime minister said that a lot has been done in regional cooperation, ensuring free movement of people across the Latvian-Estonian border. At the same time, Kucinskis urged to pay more attention to the availability of healthcare and education services in the border areas.
In Kucinskis’ words, the governmental meeting in Riga is expected to deal with issues concerning transport and regional projects. The prime minister praised the progress achieved on Rail Baltica railroad project.
The Latvian premier also expects Latvia and Estonia to agree on a scenario on the Baltic power grids’ synchronization with Europe soon.
Kucinskis underlined that Latvia and Estonia need to cooperate on the European Union’s multiannual budget beyond 2020. “As far as this issue is concerned, we are in the same boat. We therefore need to work together to secure a favorable result for both countries that would promote the harmonization of life standards with European countries, meet farmers’ interests, etc.” Kucinskis said.
The Latvian prime minster also noted the necessity for IT cooperation as the Baltic region boasts a number of great IT companies. Today, Kucinskis is going to present to the Estonian colleagues a proposal to create a joint Baltic Digital Way.
- 21.08.2018 Estonian, Latvian ministers discuss about Tallinn-Tartu-Valga-Riga train
- 21.08.2018 More investment contracts at the Port of Gdansk
- 21.08.2018 Latvia and Lithuania to sign agreement on ambulance services in border areas soon
- 21.08.2018 В Литву пришел латвийский управляющий инвестициями Frigate
- 21.08.2018 Litgrid: в Латвии и Литве самая высокая цена на электроэнергию в регионе
- 21.08.2018 European Youth Chess Championship will ensure financial gain, popularity to Latvia – organizers of tournament
- 21.08.2018 Lithuania replaces one of its representatives at RB Rail supervisory board
- 20.08.2018 В Латвии выпуск строительной продукции рос быстрее, чем в среднем в ЕС – Eurostat
- 20.08.2018 Who spends the most on their holidays?
- 20.08.2018 Production in construction up by 0.2% in euro area