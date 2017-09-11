Lithuania ready to contribute to culture center in Poland's Suwalki

Lithuania is ready to contribute to the establishment of a Lithuanian culture and education center and also a Lithuanian kindergarten in Suwalki, Poland, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis says citing LETA/BNS.

During his visit to the area on Wednesday, the prime minister said the local Lithuanian community is asking for such a center, therefore, the State of Lithuania is ready to contribute and look for common solutions for such a center to be opened as soon as possible.





Skvernelis also said Lithuania would contribute financially, according to a government statement.





"It would provide opportunities to come together, to strengthen the community, to represent Lithuania and to organize cultural events and extra-curriculum activities," the prime minister told by phone from Poland.





The issue was discussed with Suwalki Mayor Czeslaw Renkiewicz. The latter said the establishment of a Lithuanian culture and education center is already on his agenda. The main problem now, he said, was to find a proper building and hand it over to the local Lithuanian community. But the issue will be resolved, the mayor said.





Lithuanian Poles would also like to have a Lithuanian kindergarten in Suwalki. "A kindergarten is also an important issue for the community. The Lithuanian community in Suwalki is growing, there are many young families who would like to send their children to a Lithuanian kindergarten. We have enough children to attend a Lithuanian kindergarten," Skvernelis said. "I will be meeting with the Polish prime minister in early September, and we will discuss that."





During his visit, the Lithuanian prime minister also spoke about good bilateral relations.





"We see a good perspective of bilateral relations. Poland will continue to be both a strategic partner of Lithuania and also its friend during this government. I am glad about intensive and productive regional cooperation," Skvernelis said.