There are risks in Brexit talks, but compromises should be reached – Rinkevics

The EU and the UK should be able to find compromises in Brexit talks, said Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics (Unity) after his meeting with UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Jeremy Hunt, informed LETA/BNS.

Rinkevics said that both parties agreed that an agreement should be reached in talks. He said compromises should be reached in such issues that affect lives of Latvian and other EU citizens in the UK and lives of British citizens in the EU, cooperation in economy, security and defense.

Hunt did not hide his concerns that talks might not take the right turn and the parties may fail to reach an agreement. "We wish the EU member states to keep their pragmatism and partnership with the UK. Anything that threatens these two areas would be a huge strategic mistake," said the British foreign secretary.





Commenting on contribution of Latvians to British national economy, Hunts aid that many Latvian nationals are working in the health care sector in the UK, including nurses and doctors. The UK would like them to stay in the country also after Brexit. He also thanked all Latvian nationals who in some way have contributed to the UK.





The Latvian foreign minister noted that both countries have a good political dialogue and good economic relations. The parties discussed cooperation in strategic communication, experience exchange and fight against propaganda and information war in social networks.

Also, the parties discussed NATO and regional security issues.