EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 15.08.2018, 20:46
There are risks in Brexit talks, but compromises should be reached – Rinkevics
Rinkevics said that both parties agreed that an agreement
should be reached in talks. He said compromises should be reached in such
issues that affect lives of Latvian and other EU citizens in the UK and lives
of British citizens in the EU, cooperation in economy, security and defense.
Hunt did not hide his concerns that talks might not take the
right turn and the parties may fail to reach an agreement. "We wish the EU
member states to keep their pragmatism and partnership with the UK. Anything
that threatens these two areas would be a huge strategic mistake," said
the British foreign secretary.
Commenting on contribution of Latvians to British national
economy, Hunts aid that many Latvian nationals are working in the health care
sector in the UK, including nurses and doctors. The UK would like them to stay
in the country also after Brexit. He also thanked all Latvian nationals who in
some way have contributed to the UK.
The Latvian foreign minister noted that both countries have
a good political dialogue and good economic relations. The parties discussed
cooperation in strategic communication, experience exchange and fight against
propaganda and information war in social networks.
Also, the parties discussed NATO and regional security
issues.
- 15.08.2018 Baltic Horizon Fund completed the acquisition of LNK Centre office building located in Riga
- 15.08.2018 И в Эстонии есть смысл развивать идею образовательных центров - Репс
- 15.08.2018 Owner of Zara fashion stores in Latvia raises sales 8.7% in 2017
- 15.08.2018 Latvijas Banka is issuing a collector coin dedicated to Curonian kings
- 15.08.2018 Уровень безработицы в Латвии во втором квартале составил 7,7%
- 15.08.2018 Нетто-зарплату до 450 евро в месяц во втором квартале получали 30,6% работающих латвийцев
- 15.08.2018 Ukraine court arrests Latvian millionaire Melniks' assets
- 15.08.2018 In the 2Q of 2018, Latvian unemployment rate fell to 7.7%
- 15.08.2018 Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers down 8.16% in July