Estonian and US experts attend cyber defense exercise
"Information technology as well as cyber defense concerns the whole defense sphere to an important extent and solely in the area of governance of the U.S. Department of Defense there are several agencies that deal with cyber defense. For us it is important that people connected to cyber defense know each other and also know how one or another organization works. Only that way we can effectively cooperate in times of crisis," Tanel Sepp, deputy head of the department of cyber policy and information technology at the Estonian Defense Ministry, said.
Sepp added that the exercise as well as the recently opened cyber command have important roles to play in strengthening allied relations.
More than 20 IT experts of the defense field, legal experts and government officials from Estonia and the U.S. took part in the first Cyber Fog exercise.
