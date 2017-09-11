EU – Baltic States, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 30.07.2018, 13:06
Presidents of 13 EU Member States to visit Latvia in September to discuss future of Europe
Presidents of 13 European Union (EU) Member States will be meeting in Latvia to discuss the topical issues of Europe. The events will be organized in the Riga Castle and the Rundale Palace.
The Arraiolos Group is a meeting of the Presidents of the EU Member States, where traditionally the presidents of parliamentary republics participate, whose duties do not include executive functions. Following the incentive of then-President of Portugal Jorge Sampaio, the first group meeting took place in the Portuguese town of Arraiolos in 2003.
The presidential summit is taking place during the celebrations of the Centenary of Latvia by providing an opportunity to discuss the future of Europe, while revising the lessons of the past since the creation of several European countries, including Latvia, in 1918. At the summit, the leaders will also discuss modern security challenges and responses of the states to them.
The Arraiolos Group includes Austria, Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Estonia, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Hungary, and Germany.
On September 13-15, 2017, the informal meeting of the Arraiolos Group was held in Malta.
- 30.07.2018 Рекордные поступления airBaltic в первой половине 2018 год
- 30.07.2018 В Латвии дорожают сельскохозяйственные земли
- 30.07.2018 Латвийские предприятия поставили новый рекорд прибыли в 2017 году
- 30.07.2018 «Не вернулись, но возвращаются» — о русских туристах в Юрмале
- 30.07.2018 Латвия купит шесть вертолетов
- 30.07.2018 Литва и Эстония закупят новое противотанковое оружие Javelin
- 30.07.2018 Литовская VMG инвестирует в Беларусь совместно с ЕБРР более 50 млн. евро
- 30.07.2018 Corporate regulation in Latvia: OECD’s approach
- 30.07.2018 airBaltic Shows Record Revenue in H1 2018
- 30.07.2018 Lithuania to buy new US Javelin antitank missiles