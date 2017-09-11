Baltic, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Latvia
Arti Hilpus to become Estonia's next ambassador to Latvia
Hilpus is replacing Tonis
Nirk who became Estonia’s ambassador to Latvia on September 2, 2014.
Earlier, President Vejonis presented Nirk with the Orders of
the Three Stars, Class III. In accordance with the Law of State Decorations if
the Order of the Three Stars is awarded to the foreign ambassador for the
benefit of the Republic of Latvia, it can be presented to foreign ambassadors
at the end of their tenure in Latvia.
During Nirk’s farewell visit, President Vejonis praised the
outgoing ambassador’s contribution to promoting political dialogue between
Latvia and Estonia, including the establishment of closer cooperation between
the top officials of both countries. The Latvian president thanked the Estonian
ambassador for his contribution to the promotion of cooperation between the two
countries in economics, culture, and other fields. During this period, former
President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik
Ilves and incumbent President Kersti
Kaljulaid made several visits to Latvia.
Also, both former Prime Minister Taavi Roivas and current head of the Estonian government Juri Ratas have visited Latvia several
times. To facilitate economic cooperation between the two countries, the
ambassador visited Latvian regions and cities several times, where he visited
business incubators and met with entrepreneurs. During Nirk’s tenure in Latvia
the tradition of conferring the Language Award for the promotion of the Latvian
and Estonian languages continued.
During a farewell meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics (Unity), Ambassador
Nirk noted that Latvia has become an increasingly popular tourism destination
for Estonian residents in recent years.
The two sides were in agreement that cooperation between the
two countries remains very active and dynamic, as mutual visits take place on a
constant basis. The Latvian foreign minister and the Estonian ambassador also
pointed out to the excellent cooperation in the area of culture.
