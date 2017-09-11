Arti Hilpus to become Estonia's next ambassador to Latvia

Arti Hilpus is set to become Estonia’s next ambassador to Latvia. Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis’ agenda shows that he is scheduled to receive Hilpus’ credentials on Tuesday, July 31, informed LETA/BNS.

Hilpus is replacing Tonis Nirk who became Estonia’s ambassador to Latvia on September 2, 2014.





Earlier, President Vejonis presented Nirk with the Orders of the Three Stars, Class III. In accordance with the Law of State Decorations if the Order of the Three Stars is awarded to the foreign ambassador for the benefit of the Republic of Latvia, it can be presented to foreign ambassadors at the end of their tenure in Latvia.





During Nirk’s farewell visit, President Vejonis praised the outgoing ambassador’s contribution to promoting political dialogue between Latvia and Estonia, including the establishment of closer cooperation between the top officials of both countries. The Latvian president thanked the Estonian ambassador for his contribution to the promotion of cooperation between the two countries in economics, culture, and other fields. During this period, former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves and incumbent President Kersti Kaljulaid made several visits to Latvia.

Also, both former Prime Minister Taavi Roivas and current head of the Estonian government Juri Ratas have visited Latvia several times. To facilitate economic cooperation between the two countries, the ambassador visited Latvian regions and cities several times, where he visited business incubators and met with entrepreneurs. During Nirk’s tenure in Latvia the tradition of conferring the Language Award for the promotion of the Latvian and Estonian languages continued.





During a farewell meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics (Unity), Ambassador Nirk noted that Latvia has become an increasingly popular tourism destination for Estonian residents in recent years.





The two sides were in agreement that cooperation between the two countries remains very active and dynamic, as mutual visits take place on a constant basis. The Latvian foreign minister and the Estonian ambassador also pointed out to the excellent cooperation in the area of culture.