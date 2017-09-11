EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.07.2018, 20:26
EU mobilizes support following devastating fires in Greece, Sweden and Latvia
Following the devastating fires in Greece that took at least 60 lives, according to the latest news, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker spoke to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to express his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. In a letter to the Prime Minister, President Juncker reiterated that everything will be done to support Greece during these difficult times. Greece has requested EU support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. In an immediate response, Cyprus, Spain and Bulgaria made swift offers of concrete assistance including planes, firefighters, medics and vehicles.
Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides is travelling to Athens today and has published a statement with the details of his visit, during which he will meet the Greek civil protection authorities and coordinate the EU's assistance already on its way.
For Sweden, EU support continues with planes, firefighters and vehicles, already operating in the affected areas.
For Latvia, the EU's Copernicus Satellite system has been activated to assist the national authorities with emergency mapping of the risk areas.
The Commission will remain in contact with the states participating in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to provide all possible further assistance.
- 24.07.2018 Severstal Distribution metalworking group raises turnover 45% in 2017
- 24.07.2018 Латвийский МИД обявил конкурс проектов на получение гранта на софинансирование проектов сотрудничества с целью развития
- 24.07.2018 New OECD’s attempt to create universal corporate tax rates
- 24.07.2018 LNG market could start to tighten by 2023
- 24.07.2018 Warm weather ups power prices in Baltics, supplier says
- 24.07.2018 12 young people from Latvia to participate in EuroSkills 2018 competition
- 24.07.2018 No offers made in RB Rail's supplier market study procurement
- 24.07.2018 Latvian Government allocates EUR 2.3 mln for construction of training center for Prison Administration and Probation Service
- 24.07.2018 Elektrum Lietuva из-за жары цены на электроэнергию в странах Балтии все еще растут
- 24.07.2018 МЭА прогнозирует ужесточение условий на рынке СПГ к 2023 году