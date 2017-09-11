European Commission tells EU members to get ready for 'no deal' Brexit

The European Commission today called on the European Union’s (EU) member states and businesses to "step up preparations" for Britain's exit next year from the bloc, underlining fears the negotiations could fail and cause even greater disruption, reports LETA/BNS.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, urged "member states and private parties to step up preparations... for all outcomes" by the March 30 withdrawal deadline.





It said "there is still no certainty that there will be a ratified withdrawal agreement in place on that date," even though the EU is working around the clock for a deal.





"The UK's withdrawal will undoubtedly cause disruption - for example in business supply chains - whether or not there is a deal," the EU commission added.





If the Withdrawal Agreement is not ratified before 30 March 2019, there will be no transition period and EU law will cease to apply to and in the UK as of 30 March 2019. This is referred to as the "no deal" or "cliff-edge" scenario, the European Commission said.





It also warned that in such scenario customs checks can cause traffic disruptions, including in air traffic and cargo deliveries.





Britons voted to leave the 28-nation bloc in June 2016, but negotiations were only launched a year later and have bogged down frequently since then.