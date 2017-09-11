Lithuanian army helicopter to be involved in battling forest fire in western Latvia

A helicopter of the Lithuanian armed forces will be involved in tackling a large forest and peatbog fire raging in Valdgale County in the western Latvian region of Talsi, Inta Palkavniece, a spokeswoman for the State Fire and Rescue Service, told LETA.

She said that it was decided this afternoon to ask Lithuania to send an army helicopter to help with aerial firefighting. The helicopter has already on its way from Lithuania and is expected to get involved in the firefighting operation soon.





Meanwhile, the State Fire and Rescue Service has asked people not to film the forest fire with drones as they can be dangerous to the helicopters involved in the firefighting effort.





As reported, firefighters are today battling a major forest fire in Valdgale County, Talsi Region.





The fire has spread over an area of more than 100 hectares.





Firefighters are assisted by a National Armed Forces helicopter, a local business, and the State Forest Service.





Local residents were evacuated from the nearby Stikli village after smoke from the fire reached the area polluting the air.