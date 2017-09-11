EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 19.07.2018, 13:50
Lithuanian army helicopter to be involved in battling forest fire in western Latvia
She said that it was decided this afternoon to ask Lithuania
to send an army helicopter to help with aerial firefighting. The helicopter has
already on its way from Lithuania and is expected to get involved in the
firefighting operation soon.
Meanwhile, the State Fire and Rescue Service has asked
people not to film the forest fire with drones as they can be dangerous to the
helicopters involved in the firefighting effort.
As reported, firefighters are today battling a major forest
fire in Valdgale County, Talsi Region.
The fire has spread over an area of more than 100 hectares.
Firefighters are assisted by a National Armed Forces
helicopter, a local business, and the State Forest Service.
Local residents were evacuated from the nearby Stikli
village after smoke from the fire reached the area polluting the air.
