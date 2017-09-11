Estonia, EU – Baltic States
Montenegro to learn about marketing their state from Estonia
According to Marija
Cvorovic, head of the department for the development of a nation brand at
Montenegro's Ministry of Economy, Estonia has done good work in creating and
using messages introducing one's country. "We are only just starting the
conscious showcasing of Montenegro and wish to gain experience for that. We are
trying to learn from other countries, especially those, who have done it
well," Cvorovic said, adding that she was especially impressed that
Estonia is showcasing itself by telling comprehensive stories.
"It is a great recognition that other countries want to
learn from our experience in introducing Estonia. We have received a lot of
positive feedback from abroad and introducing Estonia is after all the aim of
the messages and the visual language created by Enterprise Estonia," project manager of the Estonian
brand Liisi Toots said.
She added that Estonia will be visited in August by
representatives of the Lithuanian brand team, who also wish to learn from
Estonia's experience. The state of Aruba and the Boston Consulting Group from Dubai have also expressed interest in
Estonia's experience in showcasing one's country.
The representatives of Montenegro visited the e-Estonia
showroom and met with representatives of Enterprise Estonia's Trade Development
Agency, Estonian Investment Agency, the Estonian Tourist Board and
e-Residency in order to better understand the use of tools introducing Estonia
in various fields.
Enterprise Estonia
at the beginning of 2017 introduced to the public updated principles of
introducing Estonia, presentation bases, graphics, an image bank and a typeface
named Aino. The established solutions have by now found extensive use in
representing Estonia everywhere in the world. Since the beginning of
2018, the number of those using the media bank of tools introducing Estonia has
increased from 877 accounts to 2,716 registered users.
