Montenegro to learn about marketing their state from Estonia

Representatives of the Ministry of Economy of Montenegro on Tuesday visited Estonia in order to learn from Estonia's experience in showcasing one's country, reports LETA/BNS.

According to Marija Cvorovic, head of the department for the development of a nation brand at Montenegro's Ministry of Economy, Estonia has done good work in creating and using messages introducing one's country. "We are only just starting the conscious showcasing of Montenegro and wish to gain experience for that. We are trying to learn from other countries, especially those, who have done it well," Cvorovic said, adding that she was especially impressed that Estonia is showcasing itself by telling comprehensive stories.





"It is a great recognition that other countries want to learn from our experience in introducing Estonia. We have received a lot of positive feedback from abroad and introducing Estonia is after all the aim of the messages and the visual language created by Enterprise Estonia," project manager of the Estonian brand Liisi Toots said.





She added that Estonia will be visited in August by representatives of the Lithuanian brand team, who also wish to learn from Estonia's experience. The state of Aruba and the Boston Consulting Group from Dubai have also expressed interest in Estonia's experience in showcasing one's country.





The representatives of Montenegro visited the e-Estonia showroom and met with representatives of Enterprise Estonia's Trade Development Agency, Estonian Investment Agency, the Estonian Tourist Board and e-Residency in order to better understand the use of tools introducing Estonia in various fields.





Enterprise Estonia at the beginning of 2017 introduced to the public updated principles of introducing Estonia, presentation bases, graphics, an image bank and a typeface named Aino. The established solutions have by now found extensive use in representing Estonia everywhere in the world. Since the beginning of 2018, the number of those using the media bank of tools introducing Estonia has increased from 877 accounts to 2,716 registered users.