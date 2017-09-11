Economics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 15.05.2018, 06:58
President: Switzerland is Latvia’s close friend and partner
|Photo: president.lv
Berset and his spouse Muriel Zeender Berset have arrived for a visit to Latvia. Vejonis confirmed that he sees broad perspectives for different cooperation projects between both countries, including in bioeconomy, biomedicine, smart materials, smart energy, ITC, culture, education and science.
Vejonis reminded about Switzerland’s strong stance in non-recognition of Latvia’s incorporation in the Soviet Union, and that Latvia was among the first countries to recognize Latvia’s independence in 1991.
"Since early 1990s, bilateral relations between both countries have expanded. Our countries hold a regular political dialogue, successful cooperation in international organizations," the president said.
The Swiss president thanked Vejonis for the warm welcome and said that this is his first visit to Latvia. He congratulated Latvia on its centenary, and underscored the relations and history between both countries, that has also been influenced by the fact that members of Latvian intelligence chose to emigrate to Switzerland during the early 20th century, including prominent Latvian poets Rainis and Aspazija.
He said that the bilateral relations have become more intense, while still there is a potential development opportunity for economic relations.
- 15.05.2018 Latvia’s Conexus Baltic Grid meets certification requirements only partly
- 15.05.2018 Number of M&A transactions in Estonia up 60% in Q1
- 15.05.2018 Rainis and Aspazija Museum gets special commendation from European Museum of the Year Award 2018
- 15.05.2018 Daugava Stadium in Riga to open at end-May after reconstruction
- 15.05.2018 Amount of fresh milk supplied by Latvian dairy farmers in April down 1.7%
- 14.05.2018 Общие доходы концерна airBaltic в 2017 году выросли на 19,6%
- 14.05.2018 The gender pay gap remained at 21% in Estonia
- 14.05.2018 In Q1, construction output in Latvia grew by 35.7%
- 14.05.2018 В конце мая в Риге откроется обновленный стадион ''Даугава'
- 14.05.2018 airBaltic's expenses on the management up 14.5% in 2017