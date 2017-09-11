President: Switzerland is Latvia’s close friend and partner

Historically, Switzerland is Latvia’s close friend and partner, said Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis in a press conference after his meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset on May 14th, cites LETA.

Photo: president.lv

Berset and his spouse Muriel Zeender Berset have arrived for a visit to Latvia. Vejonis confirmed that he sees broad perspectives for different cooperation projects between both countries, including in bioeconomy, biomedicine, smart materials, smart energy, ITC, culture, education and science.





Vejonis reminded about Switzerland’s strong stance in non-recognition of Latvia’s incorporation in the Soviet Union, and that Latvia was among the first countries to recognize Latvia’s independence in 1991.





"Since early 1990s, bilateral relations between both countries have expanded. Our countries hold a regular political dialogue, successful cooperation in international organizations," the president said.





The Swiss president thanked Vejonis for the warm welcome and said that this is his first visit to Latvia. He congratulated Latvia on its centenary, and underscored the relations and history between both countries, that has also been influenced by the fact that members of Latvian intelligence chose to emigrate to Switzerland during the early 20th century, including prominent Latvian poets Rainis and Aspazija.





He said that the bilateral relations have become more intense, while still there is a potential development opportunity for economic relations.