EU Commission unveils long-term budget plan worth nearly EUR 1.3 trln

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on May 2nd unveiled plans for a bigger EUR 1.279-trillion seven-year budget, informs LETA/AFP.

Citing "reasonable and responsible" estimates, Juncker said that the bloc will need EUR 1.279 trillion from 2021 to 2027.





"Our proposals lead to an overall amount of EUR 1.279 trillion," Juncker told the European Parliament, adding that it was equivalent to 1.1% of the European Union's economic output.





The provisional budget proposals also provide for cutting EU funding for those member states that fail to respect the rule of law.





"The new proposed tools would allow the Union to suspend, reduce or restrict access to EU funding in a manner proportionate to the nature, gravity and scope of the rule of law deficiencies," the European Commission said in a statement.