No lawsuits re Estonia filed with European Court of Justice in 2017

The European Commission did not file a single lawsuit against Estonia with the European Court of Justice during 2017, it appears from a report presented to the government by Foreign Minister Sven Mikser, reports LETA/BNS.

"It can be considered significant that the Commission did not file a single lawsuit against Estonia with the court last year, nor did Estonia file any new lawsuits with the European Court of Justice," Mikser said at the government press conference.





Mikser said that the activity of Estonian government institutions and ministries in participating in preliminary ruling procedures to defend the positions that are important to Estonia has grown.





"As an important development, we can point out that from Estonian courts seven requests for a preliminary ruling were made in 2017. This is a new high for any single year. By way of comparison, 25 requests for a preliminary ruling have been forwarded to the European Court of Justice altogether since 2004," the director general of the legal department of the Estonian Foreign Ministry, Kerli Veski, said.





As at the end of 2017, 33 infringement procedures concerning Estonia were ongoing. During the year, 17 new infringement procedures concerning Estonia were opened and 14 procedures concerning failure to transpose EU law in time closed. None of the infringement procedures reached the trial phase, Veski said.





Most of the infringement procedures concerning Estonia have to do with delays in transposing directives, and some with transposing directives bypassing valid requirements.





The European Commission may launch infringement proceedings against a member state if the state does not agree with the Commission or is unable to implement solutions to improve the situation caused by the possible violation of EU law. In the first stage, a memorandum is sent to the state, if a satisfactory reply is not given to it, the Commission in the second stage will send a reasoned opinion to the government of the member state. If a satisfactory reply is not sent by the state even then, the European Commission has the right to refer the member state to the European Court of Justice.