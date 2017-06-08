Baltic States – CIS, Education and Science, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation
Estonian president discussed Russia, chemical attack with British minister
"Like in all meetings during the visit the main topic was
understandingly again the incident in Salisbury as well as the relationship
between Europe and Russia in general," Kaljulaid said on social media when
recalling her meeting with Lidington.
On Tuesday Kaljulaid also visited Imperial College London, where she also
met with some of the Estonian students studying there.
According to Kaljulaid, she invited rector of the Tallinn University of
Technology Jaak Aaviksoo to
accompany her on the visit in the hopes that the two universities would
cooperate in the future.
On Tuesday evening Kaljulaid held a public lecture at the Chatham House
think tank. According to the head of state, the following discussion focused on
the new challenges countries and societies are facing regarding digitization.
Kaljulaid is on a visit to the UK from Monday to Wednesday. Her schedule
also includes meeting with Elizabeth II, taking part in a business seminar and
holding several public lecture.
The head of state will also hold a public lecture at University College
London.
During her visit, Kaljulaid will also give interviews to the Financial
Times, The Times, BBC Radio 4, Sky News, Channel 4 and Latvian Television.
