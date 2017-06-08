Estonian president discussed Russia, chemical attack with British minister

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, who is on a visit to the United Kingdom, on Tuesday met with British Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington, with whom she discussed the European relations with Russia and the chemical attack in Salisbury, among other topics, reports LETA/BNS.

"Like in all meetings during the visit the main topic was understandingly again the incident in Salisbury as well as the relationship between Europe and Russia in general," Kaljulaid said on social media when recalling her meeting with Lidington.





On Tuesday Kaljulaid also visited Imperial College London, where she also met with some of the Estonian students studying there.





According to Kaljulaid, she invited rector of the Tallinn University of Technology Jaak Aaviksoo to accompany her on the visit in the hopes that the two universities would cooperate in the future.





On Tuesday evening Kaljulaid held a public lecture at the Chatham House think tank. According to the head of state, the following discussion focused on the new challenges countries and societies are facing regarding digitization.





Kaljulaid is on a visit to the UK from Monday to Wednesday. Her schedule also includes meeting with Elizabeth II, taking part in a business seminar and holding several public lecture.

The head of state will also hold a public lecture at University College London.

During her visit, Kaljulaid will also give interviews to the Financial Times, The Times, BBC Radio 4, Sky News, Channel 4 and Latvian Television.