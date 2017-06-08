EU finance ministers support tax scheme information exchange

The finance ministers of the European Union in Brussels on March 13th unanimously agreed on implementing a compulsory automatic obligation to inform in relation to cross-border tax schemes, reports LETA/BNS.

The corresponding amendment of the directive on tax information exchange will help the efficiency of tax collection and the transparency of taxation, the Estonian Ministry of Finance said.





"I am glad that we came to an agreement. There has been work done in the name of this and most questions important for Estonia have been taken into account in the agreement and thus, Estonia supported the proposal on the table today," Finance Minister Toomas Toniste, who participated in the meeting of the EU finance ministers on Tuesday, said.





The member states must start asking for cross-border tax schemes from their intermediaries and enter them into a central database, where the tax boards of other counties can look at them. The obligation to inform is applicable to those tax schemes that meet the characteristics set in the directive. "It is important for us that the rules at that are effective and help ensure the harmony of tax systems and reduce aggressive tax planning," Toniste said.





The finance ministers in the framework of breakfast also discussed proposals of the banking package, but no agreements were signed on that topic yet.





The ministers at a meeting of the finance ministers of the eurozone (Eurogroup) on Monday received an overview of the state of the Greek aid package. Greece has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for getting the fourth payment from the program in the amount of 5.7 billion euros in March. The activities of the fourth review of the Greek program are planned to be finished by May.





The finance ministers in the framework of preparations for the eurozone summit in March also discussed topics concerning the development of the banking union and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and fiscal issues.