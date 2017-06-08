EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Lithuanian InterMin proposes new Migration Service to replace Migration Department
Interior Minister Eimutis
Misiunas unveiled the proposal at a news conference on Monday, saying that
other ministers had preliminary approved this option for reorganizing migration
functions and that the full Cabinet would discuss this issue in mid-March.
If such a new service were set up, its director would be
appointed through competition. Evelina Gudzinskaite, the current director of
the Migration Department, would lose her job, but she would be able to apply to
head the new body.
The new service would not be responsible for strategic
decisions. Such decisions would be made by a new Migration Commission made up
of several ministers and a Group for Migration Affairs within the Interior
Ministry.
Interior Minister Misiunas last year proposed to abolish the
Migration Department and transfer its functions to the police, but the idea
came under criticism.
The Migration Department has been criticized for not being
ready for an inflow of immigrants whose numbers hit a new high for recent years
in January.
