Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, EU – CIS, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 02.03.2018, 18:59
Foreign Ministry: Demand for Latvian visas on rise in 2017 year
Foreign Ministry’s state secretary Andrejs Pildegovics said that last year 171,087 visa applications
were received compared to 169,301 applications in 2016. As in 2017 the
visa-free regime for citizens of Georgia and Ukraine holding biometric
passports came into effect, the increase in the number of visa applications
suggest that interest of foreigners in Latvia has stabilized.
"An especially large rise, by 48%, in the number of
visa applicants from India can be explained with the attempts of Latvian
universities and vocations schools to export Latvia’s education. The number of
rejections has also risen due to security and illegal migration risks,"
the ministry representatives said.
The ministry’s representatives said that at the end of 2017
the ministry started cooperation with VFS Global for student visa applications
in India and Sri Lanka. In early 2018 the cooperation has been expanded to the
Gulf countries, and in March VFS Global will start accepting visa applications
in Tashkent.
In relation to other consular services, there is a rise for
the services to Latvian nationals living abroad.
- 02.03.2018 Moody: Government of Latvia Financial scandals raise questions over supervisory capacity and weigh on institutional strength
- 02.03.2018 Moody: Финансовые скандалы вызывают вопросы по надзорной способности властей Латвии
- 02.03.2018 Гарантированные вклады клиентам ABLV Bank будет выплачивать Citadele
- 02.03.2018 Латвия объявит конкурс на должность руководителя службы по борьбе с легализацией незаконно нажитых средств
- 02.03.2018 Минэкономики: рост затрат на КОЗ в Латвии ближайшие десять лет уменьшен на 267 млн. евро
- 02.03.2018 Литовский Snoras хочет отсудить 306 млн. евро у швейцарского банка Julius Baer
- 02.03.2018 Рынок Облигаций Балтии - динамичный и быстроразвивающийся сегмент
- 02.03.2018 The Baltics - new and rapidly developing corporate bonds market
- 02.03.2018 Luminor earns EUR 13.2 mln net profit in first quarter of operation
- 02.03.2018 Latvijas Dzelzcels' decreases 6.4% in 2017