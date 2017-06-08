Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Technology
PM: data exchange between Estonia, Finland should inspire other states
Ratas recalled in his speech that Finland, which has strongly supported
Estonia's economic development, is Estonia's main economic partner and last
week the X-Road technical solution was completed which will help to exchange
data between the two countries.
"As of this summer the Finnish digital prescription can also be used
in Estonian pharmacies and as of summer 2019 Estonian digital prescriptions can
be used in Finnish pharmacies. Such data exchange between Estonia and Finland
should inspire other Nordic and Baltic countries to further develop
international e-services," Ratas said, adding that Tallinn and Helsinki
merging into one large city area is being talked of more and more seriously.
Ratas also thanked the courageous men and women from Estonia as well as
elsewhere who helped to restore Estonia's independence.
