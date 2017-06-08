PM: data exchange between Estonia, Finland should inspire other states

Data exchange between Estonia and Finland should also inspire other countries, Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Saturday at an event held in celebration of Estonia's centenary at the University of Turku, informs LETA/BNS.

Ratas recalled in his speech that Finland, which has strongly supported Estonia's economic development, is Estonia's main economic partner and last week the X-Road technical solution was completed which will help to exchange data between the two countries.

"As of this summer the Finnish digital prescription can also be used in Estonian pharmacies and as of summer 2019 Estonian digital prescriptions can be used in Finnish pharmacies. Such data exchange between Estonia and Finland should inspire other Nordic and Baltic countries to further develop international e-services," Ratas said, adding that Tallinn and Helsinki merging into one large city area is being talked of more and more seriously.

Ratas also thanked the courageous men and women from Estonia as well as elsewhere who helped to restore Estonia's independence.